Police recover 'community' guns found in OTR

Police recovered guns that were found in Over-the-Rhine. One officer said the guns were for a "community of criminals."

They were found in an electric meter reader in the 2300 block of Vine Street.

"Rather than stand there with the heat on them - they stash the gun somewhere so they never get caught with it," Cecil Thomas said.

The police officer appeared to have also found some drugs in the area.

Thomas said the criminals hiding guns is a way they can have access to them without always carrying them and potentially catching a charge.

"Anytime there is a situation where one member of the group may have a situation with something, he knows where to go get the gun and take care of business. Then once he's done... he goes and puts it back," he said.

This isn't the first time Cincinnati Police have found these guns.

Last month, guns and drugs were found hidden in a vacant lot on Vine street.

Police said these guns are being used by criminals looking to commit crimes.

"Now they're going to get wise to that and try to come up with some other way so the weapons can not be found," Thomas said.

