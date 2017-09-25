Police recover 'community' guns found in OTR

The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.Full Story >
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.Full Story >
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.Full Story >
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.Full Story >
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.Full Story >
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.Full Story >
A couple of social media posts are making the rounds again after a protest filled weekend in the NFL and it's important you know what's true and what isn't when it comes to the rules for players and the National Anthem.Full Story >
A couple of social media posts are making the rounds again after a protest filled weekend in the NFL and it's important you know what's true and what isn't when it comes to the rules for players and the National Anthem.Full Story >