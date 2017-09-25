2 injured in West End shooting - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

2 injured in West End shooting

WEST END, OH (FOX19) -

Police are investigating a double shooting in the West End Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Linn Street around 9:30 p.m.

Both victims were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. 

There is no word on their conditions.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

