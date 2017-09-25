Dog rescued in Hamilton hoarding case dies from infection

The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.Full Story >
The gesture comes after an NFL weekend when more than 200 players sat or took a knee during the national anthem across the league.
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.
A Myrtle Beach man who was arrested for driving more than double the speed limit on Interstate 20 in Kershaw County said he was on his way to see his girlfriend when he got pulled over.
The players of Smiths Station High School's football team got a friendly surprise from their opponents this Friday night. As the loud speaker announced a moment of silence before the game, the Central High School student section began reciting the Lord's Prayer, loudly.
