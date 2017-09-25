Dog rescued in Hamilton hoarding case dies from infection

A dog rescued from what's been described as a "hoarding house" has died.



"Chance" was one of dozens of animals rescued from a home in Hamilton. Rescuers said he had matted knots in his fur, infected ears, missing teeth, overgrown nails and blindness from the ammonia in the urine that was all over the house.

Volunteers at All Dogs Come From Heaven Rescue said that a severe infection spread throughout the dog's body causing him pain and suffering, so Chance had to be put down Monday.



Donations are still being taken to help treat other animals taken from the home and any other animals the rescue may take in the future.

Deacons Hope Rescue and Love Me Again Ferret Rescue also took in some of the animals found in the home and are taking donations as well.

