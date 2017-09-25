1-year-old child recovered safely after attempted abduction, police chase

Dispatchers confirmed a 1-year-old was recovered safely Monday night after an attempted abduction and police chase.

Dispatchers said the 1-year-old was abducted in Forest Park. Police chased the suspect, with the child in the car, to West College Hill where the child was recovered.

Police have not released any details on the suspect.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.