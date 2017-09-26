FOP reverses course, votes to back Collaborative Agreement

Sentinel Police Association President Eddie Hawkins, FOP First Vice President Officer Don Meece, FOP President Sgt. Dan Hils and Sentinel Police Association Vice President Det. Marcus McNeil pictured in January 2016. (Photo: The Enquirer/Kareem Elgazzar)

Cincinnati police's rank and file voted late Monday to support updates to the city's historic Collaborative Agreement, a reversal from a vote among union members over the summer.

The first vote, taken in late July, was overwhelmingly passed by about 100 members, mostly retired officers.

They ordered the police union president, Sgt. Dan Hils, to withdraw from participating in the city's update, or "refresh" of the Collaborative, the cornerstone of police reforms following Cincinnati's 2001 riots.

But that stirred controversy and prompted the leader of Cincinnati's African-American officers, Sentinel Police Association President Eddie Hawkins, to speak out.

As a result, Hils announced another vote would be taken.

Hils did not release the numbers that passed the second vote, which came the night before the city's first community meeting on the Collaborative update, or "refresh," as officials call it.

A community forum will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Taft High School on Ezzard Charles Drive, adjacent Cincinnati Police District 1 headquarters.

Related stories:

FOP votes no confidence in Prosecutor Joe Deters, withdraws from Collaborative

Leader of Cncinnati's black officers: Collaborative policing 'in danger'

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.