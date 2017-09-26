Tri-State veterans fly to Washington D.C. on Honor Flight

Honor Flight is taking 72 Tri-State veterans to tour our nation's capital Tuesday.

The veterans and their guardians will see Washington D.C. memorials and participate in ceremonies that honor their service to their country.

They will visit the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial, Iwo Jima, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the US Air Force Memorial and sights.

The flight will depart Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport shortly.

Earlier, the veterans received a send-off complete with bag pipes from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, a Transportation Security Administration color guard ceremony and other special remarks.

“These events are always so touching and unique to witness,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “We feel privileged to assist with such a special program honoring the veterans in our region.”

The return flight to CVG will arrive at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The public is invited to come welcome back the veterans.

A total of 150 people are on the American Airlines chartered flight.

Each veteran is accompanied by a guardian: 60 percent of the guardians are family, and 40 percent of the guardians are volunteers.

This is the fourth Honor Flight Tri-State of the year.

The next one will be Oct. 24.

