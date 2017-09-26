Amid cancer pattern, FOP leader demands District 5 officers move by Christmas

Cops keep list on the D5 wall of coworkers who were diagnosed with cancer. (FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Baker)

The leader of the union that represents Cincinnati police called Tuesday for District 5 officers to be moved to another location by Christmas amid a cancer pattern that shows no signs of letting up.

Sgt. Dan Hils set the deadline during a press conference outside the police station on Ludlow Avenue one day after he announced after another District 5 police officer was recently diagnosed with cancer, the latest in a long string of current and past officers who have fallen ill.

"I'd like to see these folks work in a different environment by Christmas Day," Hils said. "It's time to move these folks before they have to hear about somebody else they work with and have to wonder whether it's related to this building or not."

Hils expressed frustration that workers were still in the building despite plans to temporarily move some of them by Aug. 18.

He said he has been guilty of being almost too patient with city administrators, who he placed ultimate blame on for the move not occurring yet.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac has been working to find another place for the officers after plans to temporarily move about 34 of them to another police facility fell through last month, Hils said.

But that responsibility shouldn't solely be the chief's, Hils said.

"There's other city departments that are better suited for this. If the city manager is unable to motivate them to get something done, I'm calling on Mayor John Cranley and members of City Council."

City Manager Harry Black recommended in January that the city close District 5 after a FOX19 NOW investigation.

Then, a few months later, he announced some District 5 officers - non-patrol employees like detectives and others who work in the building all day - would be moved sooner at the request of the police union.

Hils exclusively invited our cameras in for a top-to-bottom tour of the building in November.

He pointed out issues including mold, spiders, a bed bug infestation, mice, a leaky roof and cramped quarters.

At least 30 past and present District 5 officers have been diagnosed with cancer, including several who have died, according to Hils.

That includes six under the age of 60 who died in 2015 and 2016 alone, he said.

No one's cancer has been directly linked to the building, but Hils said those figures don't seem right.

The widow of a Cincinnati police specialist who worked at District 5 headquarters even filed a lawsuit against the city, alleging conditions at the building caused her husband's cancer and death.

Marc Mezibov, the lawyer for the CPD widow, has said it's not clear yet what's making past and present District 5 officers sick. But he agrees with Hils it's clear there is a problem.

"The number of people who work or who have worked at District 5 getting cancer is disappropriate with the cancer rates in the area," Mezibov said in an interview earlier this year.

Nationally, one in two men and one in three women will develop cancer in their lifetime, according to data from the U.S. National Cancer Institute. One in four men will be diagnosed with cancers they have a risk of dying from; one in five women will.

City officials, however, repeatedly have insisted the current District 5 building has no environmental concerns and is no longer ideal due to lack of space. Testing on the building at Hils' request late last year turned up no major air quality issues.

District 5 covers Clifton, University Heights, Fairview/Clifton Heights, College Hill, Camp Washington, Mt. Airy, Northside, Spring Grove Village and Winton Hills. It also includes the University of Cincinnati.

Some District 5 officers might temporarily move into an old bank building in Camp Washington after initial plans to relocate them into the other police facility were scrapped over the summer.

City officials are in lease negotiations now, according to Hils.

The employees were headed to the Youth Services Section building on Stock Street in neighboring Camp Washington, according to a memo written back in May by Black to City Council.

To make room for the District 5 workers, Youth Services officers were supposed to relocate Aug. 14 into the old District 3 police station on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill, he wrote.

But that was nixed after concerns emerged over moving Youth Services out of Camp Washington.

Youth Services officers stayed put, remaining in a central location for the families they serve.

FOX19 NOW has repeatedly asked Cincinnati police and city officials for an update on plans to temporarily move District 5 officers. No specifics have been provided.

A city spokesman refers questions to the police department and did so again Monday.

A police spokeswoman insisted last month the move is not stalled.

"The move of District 5 officers is not on hold. We are continuing to work on this through our internal processes," Tiffaney Hardy wrote FOX19 NOW in an email Wednesday.

FOX19 NOW asked Hardy to elaborate.

A few hours later she wrote in another email: "The housing status of our Youth Services Section and District (5) is being evaluated internally as it involves a number of facility options and impacts our overall service delivery. We are not at liberty to share those discussions at this time."

Hils said officials including Chief Eliot Isaac have worked over the past several weeks to secure another location, a former bank building on Colerain Avenue near Hopple Street.

Isaac on Monday released the following statement about District 5:

"The Cincinnati Police Department is aware of the additional concerns for our employees that work out of the District Five police station. The Police Department and other City Departments are in the process of accessing temporary locations on a leased basis and are working toward a "long term solution as well. We encourage the Fraternal Order of Police and District Five employees that have concerns to work with the administration to find solutions that will provide a safe environment for all of our employees to work in. Please understand that these concerns are a top priority and we are attempting to address this matter as expeditiously as possible in order to find a workable solution for all involved.

Last year, the police union turned to FOX19 NOW for help after receiving complaints from District 5 officers - and after police administrators tried unsuccessfully for years to secure funding from the city for a new facility.

Council most recently rejected budgeting $17 million for a new headquarters in 2015.

For now, the city plans to completely renovate their now-vacant permit center on Central Avenue into a new District 5 headquarters.

It would cost $7 million to $10 million and open in 2019, city records show.

At 28,000-square feet, the permit center is nearly three times the size of the current District 5 building.

But Hils has said he doesn't think the permit center is the best location for a new District 5 headquarters, noting that it costs so much to renovate, the city might as well build a new facility designed for a police headquarters.

