Former XU asst. coach among those arrested in NCAA corruption case

Several assistant NCAA basketball coaches were arrested on federal corruption charges Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. One of them is a former Xavier University assistant coach.

The four coaches arrested were accused of taking thousands of dollars in bribes to steer NBA-destined college stars toward certain sports agents and financial advisers, according to that AP report.

One of those coaches is former Xavier University assistant coach Emanuel Richardson, now with the University of Arizona.

Richardson arrived at Xavier in August 2007 and worked with former head coach Sean Miller. Richardson went with Miller to Arizona in 2009.

Richardson is touted as "one of the finest recruiters in college basketball" by the Arizona Athletics website.

The four coaches were among 10 charged in Manhattan federal court this week. Others included managers, financial advisers and the director of global sports marketing at Adidas, according to the AP.

