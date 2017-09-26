Meijer looks to hire hundreds, will host Cincinnati-area hiring - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Meijer looks to hire hundreds, will host Cincinnati-area hiring events

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Meijer, a Michigan-based retailer, will host a job fair at 11 Cincinnati-area stores Saturday.

The retailer hopes to hire about 30 new team members per store. Potential candidates can come into any Cincinnati store to apply for available positions and be interviewed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Meijer, based in Grand Rapids, Mich., operates 235 super centers and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

Opportunities at all of the stores include leadership positions as well as part-time and full-time positions that range from cashiers and third-shift stockers to meat cutters, cake decorators and department team leaders.

Benefits include weekly pay, flexible scheduling and health potential coverage options. Starting hourly wage will vary based on experience level and specific skills.

Potential candidates should begin the hiring process by applying online at https://jobs.meijer.com

Eastgate Meijer
888 Eastgate North Drive
Cincinnati, Ohio

Harrison Road Meijer
6550 Harrison Avenue
Cincinnati, Ohio

Fields Ertel Road
3911 W. State Route 22-3
Loveland, Ohio

Miami Township Meijer
1082 State Route 28
Milford, Ohio

West Chester Meijer
7390 Tylersville Road
West Chester, Ohio

Marburg Avenue Meijer
4825 Marburg Avenue
Cincinnati, Ohio

Florence Meijer
4990 Houston Road
Florence, Ky.

Cold Spring Meijer
5400 Alexandria Pike
Cold Spring, Ky.

Colerain Township Meijer
3711 Stone Creek Boulevard
Cincinnati, Ohio

Fairfield Meijer
6325 S. Gilmore Road
Fairfield, Ohio

Hamilton Meijer
1560 Main Street
Hamilton, Ohio

Middletown Meijer
3651 Towne Boulevard
Franklin, Ohio

