Meijer looks to hire hundreds, will host Cincinnati-area hiring events

Meijer, a Michigan-based retailer, will host a job fair at 11 Cincinnati-area stores Saturday.

The retailer hopes to hire about 30 new team members per store. Potential candidates can come into any Cincinnati store to apply for available positions and be interviewed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Meijer, based in Grand Rapids, Mich., operates 235 super centers and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

Opportunities at all of the stores include leadership positions as well as part-time and full-time positions that range from cashiers and third-shift stockers to meat cutters, cake decorators and department team leaders.

Benefits include weekly pay, flexible scheduling and health potential coverage options. Starting hourly wage will vary based on experience level and specific skills.

Potential candidates should begin the hiring process by applying online at https://jobs.meijer.com

Eastgate Meijer

888 Eastgate North Drive

Cincinnati, Ohio

Harrison Road Meijer

6550 Harrison Avenue

Cincinnati, Ohio

Fields Ertel Road

3911 W. State Route 22-3

Loveland, Ohio

Miami Township Meijer

1082 State Route 28

Milford, Ohio

West Chester Meijer

7390 Tylersville Road

West Chester, Ohio

Marburg Avenue Meijer

4825 Marburg Avenue

Cincinnati, Ohio

Florence Meijer

4990 Houston Road

Florence, Ky.

Cold Spring Meijer

5400 Alexandria Pike

Cold Spring, Ky.

Colerain Township Meijer

3711 Stone Creek Boulevard

Cincinnati, Ohio

Fairfield Meijer

6325 S. Gilmore Road

Fairfield, Ohio