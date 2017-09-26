Cincinnati police: Teen missing for several days after leaving O - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Cincinnati police: Teen missing for several days after leaving OTR residence

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police say a 16-year-old girl is missing.

Deionne Bailey is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. Her grandmother last saw Bailey leaving their residence in Over The Rhine on foot on Sept. 21.

Bailey has not been seen or heard from since Sept. 21, police said.

Those with information on her whereabouts should call Cincinnati police.

