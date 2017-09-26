Investigative Reporter Stefano DiPietrantonio

It's so great to be back home here in the Queen City. Some of you may remember me when I worked at FOX19 previously, from 2009-2011.

After that, I went to report for the FOX News O&O WTVT in sunny Tampa, FL, then onto an Anchor position closer to home in West Virginia, so I could help with my parent’s care. They’re doing great right now, so I’m truly happy to be home.

The West Virginia Broadcaster’s Association named me “Best Breaking News Reporter” in the State, as well as “Best Hard News Reporter” the last two years. I’m a storyteller who’s always interested in sharing compelling, impactful stories and making a difference in peoples' lives.

I invite you to look at some of my work on my YouTube page, including live work in Tampa Bay, as well as all my favorite stories from Cincinnati.

Part of my unique career includes nearly a decade on tour as a singer-songwriter, performing in venues in New York City, and all over the U.S., also throughout Italy & Central America. I’m honored to have sung our National Anthem at the Reds & Tampa Bay Rays games, along with several other pro teams. I most recently was one of the front men for the long-standing soul & blues bands in Charleston, WV called, “The Esquires”. They’ve been around since 1964. Loved singing everything from Motown, to the Doobie Brothers, to everything in between! Hope to squeeze in some time for Cincy’s music scene here as well.

I’m a big foodie too - and always looking for delicious Italian food. Let me know which restaurant YOU like & your favorite dish there. Our family makes gnocchi and it’s my personal favorite. Many of my uncles had restaurants & bakeries growing-up, and I’m no different.

We are moving our vintage home store TESORI (which means treasures in Italian & Spanish) to Newport, KY, which also will include our family’s seven flavors of gourmet biscotti & coffee. Stay tuned. We’re working on the space right now and hope to be open for the holidays!

I'm thrilled to be back at this amazing station, now doing long-form investigations as FOX19’s Investigative Reporter. You’ll also see me on the Anchor desk from time to time, so please shoot me a note if you have a story idea, I’d love to hear from you: sdipietrantonio@fox19now.com.