Days after beer dropped at Pleasant Ridge mini-pantry, chicken crosses road to donate

Why did the chicken cross the road? In the case of an area "Lil Pantry," it was to get to the other side and make a charitable donation.

Lil Pantries are metal cabinets where residents can drop off food when they have extra (or take some when they are in need). Earlier this year, plans were in place to install 10 around the Tri-State.

A few days ago, an anonymous viewer with the email address cincinnatichicken[at]yahoo[dot]com sent FOX19 NOW a video of a person in a chicken costume running across a road to donate to a Lil Pantry in Pleasant Ridge. The video was sent with the message: "Still good people in our city."

This isn't the first peculiar story involving a minuscule pantry in Pleasant Ridge. Earlier this month, beer was dropped off at a Pleasant Ridge "People's Pantry" (a similar pantry project). The beer drop-off was spotted by a volunteer who disposed of the pantry deposit.

