Delhi Twp residents report 5 stolen cars In 1 week

Delhi Township Police are investigating after five cars were reported stolen in the last seven days.

Police said in each incident, the car keys were left in the vehicle.

Another one of the cars that was stolen was left unattended and running.

According to police all five cars have been recovered, and one arrest has been made.

A 16-year-old male was taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with receiving stolen property.

"This is a good time to remind people not to leave your keys to your home and/or vehicle in your parked car. We understand that cooler weather is approaching, however, it's never a good idea to leave your car unattended, and running. It only takes a moment for someone to steal it," police warned.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Delhi Township Police Department.

