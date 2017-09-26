Kentucky police sergeant indicted on rape charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A police sergeant in Kentucky has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape.

Lexington police spokeswoman Brenna Angel says in a news release that Sgt. Christopher Morrow was arrested following his indictment Monday by a Fayette County grand jury.

Angel says a complaint was filed against Morrow in May and was forwarded to Kentucky State Police for investigation.

The 39-year-old Morrow is being held in the Fayette County Jail on $10,000 bond. Jail records didn't indicate whether Morrow has an attorney.

Angel says Morrow has been suspended without pay.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.