Middletown man with lengthy criminal history arrested for child enticement

A Middletown man who has been arrested more than 30 times is in jail again facing new charges. This time, police believe he tried to pick up several children and even attempted to get one of them to come inside his home.

Donald Lampley is charged with two counts of criminal child enticement and one count of obstructing official business. The 75-year-old has a lengthy criminal history that spans several counties and includes robbery and child endangering charges.



The mother of an 11-year-old Middletown girl, who asked to remain anonymous to protect her family, said that her child was walking home from the bus stop on Howard Avenue on Monday when a man the girl recognized as a neighbor came up to her and started a conversation.



"He stopped her and asked her if she wanted to come inside his house and make some money by washing his dishes, and then asked how old she was, what school she went to, what grade she was in," the mother of the girl said.



According to the girl's mother, the young girl was alarmed by the man's attempts to get her inside. She started crying and rushed home to tell her family what happened.



The girl's mother later spoke with police and found out that the man accused is Donald Lampley. Lampley is a registered sex offender for indecent exposure and for sexual imposition. Records show that in 2010, he was accused of grabbing a female co-worker inappropriately.



"It was scary. I didn't want him around," the girl's mother said.



A young boy came forward too and said that Lampley approached him and his sister at the bus stop a street over on Monday morning. He told police that Lampley asked him questions about where he lived and if his mom would be home after school. He said Lampley then told him he was going to come pick him up to take him shopping for new school clothes.



"To me, it was disgusting. Why would he do that? It's disgusting," the 11-year-old's mother said.



To the children, Lampley's intentions may not have been clear, but authorities had their own suspicions. A little more than 24 hours after opening the investigation, they charged him for the alleged crimes.



"With him not being on the streets, we know those kids are safe," the girl's mother said. "There's one less sex offender on the streets."

Lampley was already in custody when investigators added the enticement charges on Tuesday. Officers had arrested him on Monday for obstruction. They said that charge came about because he lied to police.

When officers asked Lampley about the children's accusations, they said he claimed that he had not been in the area, but that his twin brother had been. Police said Lampley does not have a twin brother.



Lampley is currently in the Middletown City Jail.

Copyright 2017 FOX19. All Rights Reserved.