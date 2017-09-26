Middletown man with lengthy criminal history arrested for child enticement

Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.Full Story >
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.Full Story >
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.Full Story >
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.Full Story >
The video captures an altercation between the trooper and the road crew Sunday night on Dixie Highway near the Patton Museum.Full Story >
The video captures an altercation between the trooper and the road crew Sunday night on Dixie Highway near the Patton Museum.Full Story >
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.Full Story >
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.Full Story >
A U.S. rapper is offering the chance to fund research to prove the Earth is flat.Full Story >
A U.S. rapper is offering the chance to fund research to prove the Earth is flat.Full Story >