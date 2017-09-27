Winburn calls for 'state of emergency' to close District 5

A Cincinnati city councilman demanding immediate action after another District 5 officer was diagnosed with cancer wants a state of emergency declared.

Councilman Charlie Winburn says the Ludlow Avenue building should be closed in 30 days or less.

His motion will be the first item discussed at City Hall at 10 a.m.

“I continue to be disappointed and ashamed at the way the city has handled the situation at District 5 police headquarters," Winburn said in a prepared statement released overnight.

"There is no room for delay or obstruction in the work that needs done to get our police officers and support staff out of the deplorable conditions of this facility. I will no longer ask nicely. We must close District 5 immediately."

Winburn's motion comes just hours after he spoke out at a press conference Tuesday held by the police union president outside District 5.

.@FOX19 broke the story of suspected D5 cancer cluster w/exclusive tour inside nearly a year ago.

Our investigation:https://t.co/kziTNJIITU pic.twitter.com/zFxyIcWS88 — Jennifer Baker (@jbakerohio) September 27, 2017

Sgt. Dan Hils asked Council and Mayor John Cranley to move some officers out temporarily by Christmas after another officer was diagnosed with cancer, the latest in a long string of present and past staff members to fall ill.

Winburn toured the facility with Hils back in December amid a FOX19 NOW Investigation that exposed health concerns over the 60-year-old building and calls for air quality testing from the police union.

At that time, Winburn demanded the city shut it down in 90 days.

That didn't happen, but City Manager Harry Black has recommended the city renovate its old, vacant permit center on Central Parkway and relocate the police district there in 2018.

Now Winburn's motion demands much faster action and closer accountability of Black.

It authorizes City Council to direct:

Mayor John Cranley to "declare District 5 police headquarters a state of emergency based on past health issues of current and former police officers and staff who have worked at the District 5 facility"

Cranley to take all necessary steps in bringing about a smooth transition of resolving this issue immediately

The city manager to immediately come up with a short-term, 30-day funding plan and a long-term funding plan "to relocate these very fine officers and support staff"

The city manager "to update the entire council every five business days on the progress of the matter, including when and if any further action is required by this council"

The motion includes the following statement:

"It is apparent that District 5 headquarters has major problems which have most recently involved the diagnosis of cancer for a police officer who previously worked at District 5.

"The city administration has had more than enough time to design and implement a plan to close District 5 police headquarters. It appears that the city administration has not dealt with this matter urgently, nor made it a priority.

"This is especially the case as more instances of cancer diagnosis are confirmed from staff from the facility. Six officers are currently battling or recovering from cancer. Therefore, be it resolved that this city council and the Mayor of Cincinnati insist and demand that the City Manager resolve this matter immediately, with all due haste and advice from the police chief."

