'Star Wars' exhibit leaves Cincinnati soon

These are the final days to check out the "Star Wars and The Power of Costume" exhibit at the Cincinnati Museum Center.

The exhibit will be flying to a galaxy far, far away on Sunday.

It’s the final weekend to see costumes used in the legendary movies right here in the Queen City.

The traveling Smithsonian and Lucasfilm exhibit has been at Union Terminal since the Spring and includes 60 of the finest hand-crafted costumes featured in all seven films in the Star Wars saga.

The exhibit also uncovers the challenges and the intricate processes and the artistry of George Lucas, the concept artists and costume designers.



Guests will be able to get an up-close and personal view of the black mask of Darth Vader, the suit of C-3PO, to the lavish royal gowns of Queen Amidala.



Tickets:

Adult: $24

Child (ages 3-12): $16

Senior (ages 60+): $21

Member Adult: $17

Member Child (ages 3-17): $12



Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

