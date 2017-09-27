Cincinnati native named 'Saturday Night Live' cast member

A Cincinnati native and Ohio University graduate was named a Saturday Night Live cast member Tuesday.

The show announced it was replacing outgoing cast members Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer and Sasheer Zanata with Luke Null and two other Midwestern natives, Heidi Gardner of Kansas City, Missouri, and Chris Redd of St. Louis.

Oh neat. I am on SNL now.



lol — Luke Null (@Luke_Null) September 26, 2017

I am a fan of the Cincinnati Bengals and I believe that is a mental disease. — Luke Null (@Luke_Null) September 25, 2017

Null is a Chicago-based musical comedian and performs at iO Chicago, an improvisational theater and training center.

He also is a member of Newport Hounds, a Chicago-based improv/sketch group.

