Cincinnati native named 'Saturday Night Live' cast member

By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Luke Null (Photo: Luke Null Twitter account) Luke Null (Photo: Luke Null Twitter account)
LOS ANGELES (FOX19 and AP) -

A Cincinnati native and Ohio University graduate was named a Saturday Night Live cast member Tuesday.

The show announced it was replacing outgoing cast members Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer and Sasheer Zanata with Luke Null and two other Midwestern natives, Heidi Gardner of Kansas City, Missouri, and Chris Redd of St. Louis.

Null is a Chicago-based musical comedian and performs at iO Chicago, an improvisational theater and training center.

He also is a member of Newport Hounds, a Chicago-based improv/sketch group.

