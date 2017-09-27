Fun fall activities for kids

Looking for some fun fall activities to do with your child?

Tiffany Sam with Skidaddles Drop-in-Anytime Childcare was in the FOX19 Studios to share some ideas.

Craft: Marbled Art

Fill a tray with shaving cream and smooth out the top layer. Add drops of food coloring or paint and using a tool with a point, swirl the paint around. Cut out pumpkin or leaf shapes from heavy white paper. Take the cut out and lay them on top of the shaving cream and using your finger, lightly press down on the top so the paper makes full contact with the shaving cream. Pull the paper up and scrap the shaving cream off with an old gift card. Now enjoy your beautiful artwork!

Sensory: Fall Sensory Bin

Take a trip outdoors to find some fall items like pine cones, different colored leaves, acorns, etc. Fill a large tub with dry corn. Add measuring cup, funnels, and spoons. Add all your items you found outdoors for a fun fall sensory bin.

Science/STEM: Apple Stacking

Using play-dough and apples, have your children stack a tower as tall as they can! Use the play-dough as a base between the table and each of the apples and see how strong their tower can be! You can use the homemade play-dough recipe and adjust it for fall by adding fall scents like pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon.

Activity: Play Dough

Ingredients:

1 cup flour

1/3 cup salt

1/2 cup water

3-5 drops food coloring and/or glitter

How to do it:

Mix together all of the ingredients, then knead the dough until all ingredients are absorbed. If the dough is too sticky, add more flour. You can use items found outside or in the house to play with the dough once it's done. Cookie cutters are always a big hit!

