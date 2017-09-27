Police: Suspect throws metal chair at victim in robbery attempt

A 19-year-old man is accused of whipping out a large knife and throwing a chair at a victim in an attempted robbery last month.

Joseph McClure is held at the Hamilton County jail on charges of felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

According to court documents, two victims were waiting on other co-workers to leave the building when McClure approached and started a conversation on Aug. 20.

McClure put an end to the small talk by demanding their purses, money and other belongings, police said.

One of the victims stood up for herself and refused to hand over her items, records show.

That's when police say McClure picked up a large metal chair and hit her in the face, seriously injuring her.

Then he pulled off his shirt and displayed a large knife, records state.

He ran off shortly after.

Police apprehended him Tuesday night and say he made a full confession to the incident.

