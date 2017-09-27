Meet the Cincinnati teacher who has adopted six children

An Oak Hills teacher has added two more children to her family.

Emily Amlin officially adopted Arianna and Adrian on Wednesday.

The fourth grade teacher has already adopted four other girls.

"It's not always pretty but I'm glad I have six wonderful children that are a complete blessing to me," said Amlin.

She fostered Arianna and Adrian before adopting them.

"I go to bed knowing I've given 100% and that I'm making a difference in some lives and they're changing me in the process too," said Amlin. "So it's all worth it. Hard days, easy days, it's all worth it."

The pair joins four other daughters Amlin adopted.

"I do it because I feel like we are all called to do something with purpose that makes a difference in our lives. My example is Jesus Christ and how he has a sacrificial love for us and adoption of us in his family."

When Amlin was in college, her parents adopted her three younger brothers, who were 7, 8 and 9-years-old at the time.

She said that she felt she could follow in their footsteps and adopt as well.

"Our family wouldn't be complete without them," said Amlin.

The now family of seven planned to celebrate with a Moana party.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.