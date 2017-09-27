Prosecutor: Clerk cleared of any wrongdoing in Fairmount robbery-turned-shooting

Hamilton County officials said Wednesday charges will not be filed in the case of an attempted robbery-turned-fatal in Fairmount.

Police said 34-year-old Hannaniah Israel entered Sam’s Quick Market, located in the 1900 block of Harrison Avenue, earlier this month. Surveillance video shows a store clerk throw cash at Israel, who appears to be pointing a handgun at the clerk.

A few seconds later, someone behind the cash register fires a weapon and the suspect falls to the ground.

The entire exchange lasted about 20 seconds.

“He kept moving aggressively then, you know I had to do it,” said Sam’s Quick Market owner Teame Desta.

After the shot was fired and seeing that the robber was down, the camera caught Desta and his cousin leaving the store to wait outside for police to arrive.

Desta said he could care less about what's in the cash register -- this was about surviving.

Homicide Detectives interviewed and released Desta and another witness to the shooting.

On Wednesday, Hamilton County officials said the clerk has been cleared of any wrongdoing and the store's employees were clearly defending themselves.

"If you enter a store armed with a weapon and demand money, you forfeit your right not to be shot," said Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.