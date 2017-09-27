Coroner: 'We don't know' what caused Otto Warmbier's brain damage

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office held a news conference Wednesday to discuss the death of Otto Warmbier.

Warmbier was accused in January 2016 of trying to steal a propaganda banner while visiting the country. He was imprisoned by the North Korean government and suffered severe brain damage, but there were no signs of physical trauma.

Warmbier was evacuated in a coma on June 13 and returned home to his family in Cincinnati.

The 22-year-old died in June after being detained for 17 months in North Korea. His parents said North Korea "destroyed" their son in a FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.

The coroner's report said the "immediate cause of death" was complications of chronic anoxic/ischemic encephalopathy, or brain injury as a result of oxygen deprivation.

On Wednesday, Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco, the Hamilton County coroner, said the manner of death remains undetermined. When asked if Warmbier was tortured, she said she can't be sure what caused the lack of oxygen to the brain.

"We don't know what happened to him to cause that brain damage," said Sammarco. "That's the bottom line."

She opened the news conference by saying she had received questions about Warmbier's teeth, and said there was no evidence of trauma to his teeth.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.