Off-duty officer's gunshots during Key Bank robbery deemed justified

An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.

On May 22 at approximately 11:30 a.m., university police officer Carl Rauschenberger entered the Key Bank at 3515 Springdale Road in Colerain Township.

Officials say he encountered a bank robbery in progress.

They said one robber, now known as Malcolm Jones, was waving a gun in the air, and another robber, now known as Nelson Jones, entered the bank shortly before the police officer.

The police officer drew his firearm.

Officials said Malcolm Jones began firing at the police officer and the police officer returned fire.

There were no injuries to the police officer, the customers in the bank or any bank employees.

Malcolm Jones was wounded.

Both suspects fled the scene.

Nelson Jones has been arrested and Malcolm Jones remains at large. Both suspects have been indicted on federal charges including armed bank robbery.

"The disturbing part of this story is this: this morning, I spoke with the police officer and he told me that Key Bank called him and told him that they no longer wanted his business because he had traumatized the bank customers and employees. If I were running Key Bank, I would have given this officer a medal and free checking," said Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters.

His office is donating $2,500 to Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of Malcolm Jones.

"If he is arrested prior to October 1, pursuant to a Crime Stoppers tip, my office will offer an additional $5,000 reward," Deters said.

