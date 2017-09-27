Vontaze Burfict returns to Bengals practice after 3-game suspension

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict returned to the practice field on Wednesday after serving his three-game suspension to open the season.

It’s the second straight season Burfict has opened the season under a three-game suspension. This past season, the Bengals opened 1-2 without Burfict. This season, the team is without a win after three weeks.

“Things happen,” said Burfict. “You have to rebound from the negativity and it’s a long season. You’ve got to finish strong. We have to go out this Sunday and try to get a win.”

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said that Burfict would play on Sunday, but implied that his snaps could be limited in his return.

“He’s got to come back and get settled in,” said Lewis. “He will add a lot of energy and that’s a good thing. He’s got to get the football conditioning. It’s not going to be like he’s played three games.”

Burfict said he doesn't know how many snaps he'll get Sunday.

"I’m not sure if they’re going to throw me in hot water and make me play the whole game," he said. "I’m pretty sure I’m going to want to stay in, but it’s up to the coaches. I’m prepared to play the whole game.”

Burfict signed a three-year extension worth nearly $40 million before the season started. In his words, the Bengals signed him to stay because of his hard work on the field. Now it’s on Burfict to help turn around one of the worst starts in the team’s recent history.

“We’re that close," he said. "There’s certain plays we’re missing on and they’re game changing plays. We have to clean up a little bit of the errors and we can go on a streak. I hold a lot of people accountable. If I know somebody messes up on defense, I feel like I’m the person that has to come and tell them, let’s get it right next time. We just hold each other accountable and I feel like it starts with me.”

The Bengals (0-3) visit the Browns (0-3) on Sunday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

