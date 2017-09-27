Rental agency employee used master key for weekly burglaries, authorities say

Authorities say a 35-year-old Towne Properties employee used a master key to commit as many as one or two robberies a week during the past year.

Towne Properties is a rental agency in Cincinnati.

The man, David Young, has admitted to entering certain apartments on Harper Point Drive to take currency, authorities said, adding he doesn't remember how many burglaries he committed while employed by Towne Properties.

In once instance, authorities said a woman had $3,000 taken from her closet after Young had completed work inside the residence.

Young has been arrested and faces burglary charges.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.