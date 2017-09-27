Police: Robber breaks into McDonald's, hides to wait for manager

Ripley Police said a man broke into a McDonald's and waited for the manager to arrive to open the safe.

The robbery happened at the restaurant located on US 52 Monday morning.

The suspect, identified as Bradley Cracraft, hid and waited for the manager so that he could force them to remove the money from inside the safe, according to police.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said they had identified the suspect within hours thanks to the community.

"It really showed us how much the community and the residents in Ripley trust our officers and the department. People were coming forward and more than willing to allow us to do our investigation as needed," Ripley Police said in a Facebook post.

If you see or know the whereabouts of Cracraft, you're asked to contact police.

Police said he is to be considered dangerous, but unarmed.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.