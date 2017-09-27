Trailer released for Gotti movie filmed in the Queen City

The trailer of the new movie "The Life and Death of John Gotti," that was filmed in Cincinnati, has been released.

John Travolta plays mobster John Gotti.

Travolta's wife Kelly Preston plays Gotti's wife in the film.

“Let me tell you, New York City is the greatest city in the world. My city. I was a kid in these streets and I made it the top,” Travolta says as Gotti in the trailer.

The film also features "Entourage's" Kevin Connolly as director. He said he was lucky with finding places that pass for 70s/80s New York in the Queen City.

“It’s amazing how parts of Cincinnati can pass as New York,” he said “Even if we were going to the real location in New York, it just doesn’t look like that any more."

Filming took place all over the greater Cincinnati area including Indian Hill, Mariemont, Madisonville and in Northside. Filming also took place at Fourteenth and Vine, the Butler County Jail and a John Gotti Jr. wedding scene was filmed at the Hilton hotel.

The film depicts the relationship between Gotti and his son who chose to leave the mob world.

Gotti was sentenced to life in prison in 1992 after being convicted of murder and other charges. He died a decade later, behind bars.

"Gotti" is set to arrive in theaters and on demand on Dec. 15, 2017.

So, why film in Cincinnati?

The Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Film Commission says filmmakers are taking advantage of Ohio's revised motion picture tax credit which reimburses movie makers for some expenses.