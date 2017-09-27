Cincinnati renames street 'Doris Day Way' for homegrown Hollywood star

The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.Full Story >
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night "fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately," killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.
Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino has been placed on leave at the University of Louisville.
