Cincinnati renames street 'Doris Day Way' for homegrown Hollywood star

Cincinnati has honored a Hollywood star that was born and raised in the Queen City.

The City Council has agreed that Doris Day will have a street named in her honor. Doris Day Way will be the honorary designation of Walnut Street, between Sixth and Seventh streets.

The council also declared Wednesday "Doris Day Day."

The star wasn't able to make it to the ceremony, but she did send an audio message to thank her hometown.

"I was absolutely thrilled to hear that Cincinnati is honoring me with not only my own street, but my own day," said Day. "I couldn't believe it. I miss my hometown and have so many beautiful memories of growing up there. Oh my, I hope that Doris Day Way inspires many happy memories."

The 95-year-old says she's doing well. She lives in Carmel by the Sea, Calif.

