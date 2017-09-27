Stink bugs invade the Tri-State

Stink Bugs are becoming an issue again all across the Tri-State. Mount St. Joseph’s Dean of Behavioral and Natural Sciences, Dr. Gene Kritsky said the insects are preparing for a temperature change.

“It's sort of mimicking their natural environment in Asia where they would be on west facing rock faces and look for a little nook or cranny where they sort of nestle in and over winter,” Dr. Kritsky said.

Over the course of the last five years stink bug numbers in our region have decreased and that is in part thanks to some other insects. Dr. Kritsky said grasshoppers and crickets have started eating stink bug eggs.

Stink bug numbers may be down, but there are larger problems that come along with the presence of these home invaders.

“They're feeding on things like apples, pears and tomatoes,” Dr. Kritsky said. “They're biting on corn, soybeans and so they are now of an economic concern for those that are growing various food crops.”

Stink bugs do not bite humans and they are not carriers of disease, but Dr. Kritsky said they have become and “agricultural pest” here in Ohio.

