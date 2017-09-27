Confederate plaque to arrive back in Franklin Twp next week

The sign at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Hamilton-Middletown Road. (FOX19 NOW)

The confederate monument sits near an intersection that was once owned by Franklin Township. (FOX19 NOW)

A meeting was held Wednesday in Franklin Township over a Confederate plaque. There is still no decision on where the monument will land, but it is coming back.

Many people wanted the Robert E. Lee plaque returned to this exact spot it was removed from, along Hamilton Middletown Road next to Dixie Highway, but according to the trustees it looks like that probably won't happen.

Donald Whisman is among the leaders in the community pushing for the controversial plaque to be returned to it's original location.

It was moved over the summer, and leaders in the city of Franklin said it was a right of way decision despite the fact that it had been there since the 1920's.

"It wasn't a right of way issue it was because some out of towners signed a petition. They got scared and the city took our monument in the middle of the night like a bunch of cowards," Whisman said.

There's a reason township officials doubt it can go back in the same spot.

Originally it was thought the plaque had to be 10 feet back of the right of way, but now they've learned it needs to be back 50 feet.

The monument is now in Columbus getting fixed because it was damaged during the move. It should be back Monday or Tuesday, trustees said.

The question is where?

Brian Morris, who is President of the Franklin Township Trustees, said he wants to preserve its history. He said somewhere along Dixie Highway would be the best spot.

"We just want to make sure it goes into a place that makes sense, that's logical, and and a safe place to stay for years to come because we don't want to do this again," he said.

Despite the controversy, Morris said Franklin Township can use this experience to grow as a society.

"A lot of people might think this monument issue has been a bad thing. But it my eyes it can be a great thing because its a chance to open up that dialogue and have those conversations that need to be had," Morris said.

One of the trustees said there would be a public meeting to discuss where the monuments new home will be.

The meeting has not been scheduled.

