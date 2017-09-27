Three girls report men wearing clown masks followed them in car in Reading

A Reading mother wants to make the community aware of an incident involving her children. She said a car full of males, some wearing clown masks, followed her three daughters and approached them with unclear intentions.

Jamie Marion said her daughters walked a friend home and then headed back down Reading Road towards their own home around 8:30 Tuesday night.



When they noticed a silver car slowing down and getting too close for comfort, Marion said the three girls picked up the pace and crossed a railroad track before heading down Third Street. They called their mother, Marion, and kept her on the line.

"[I'm thinking] I don't know what's happening. I can't get there fast enough," Marion said. "It was pretty scary to get that phone call."

The girls said they spotted the car again only minutes later, and this time, the car followed them down the road and pulled up next to them. The girls said one of the males inside the car opened a door.



"That's when they realized they had the clown masks on," Marion said. "They were in tears. They didn't know what was going to happen to them."



According to the girls, four people, who all appeared to be young men, were inside the car, and two of them were wearing clown masks.



"They [the girls] started to run backwards towards where they came from, yelling for help, knocking on people's doors," Marion said. "Unfortunately, nobody answered."



In tears, the girls said they ran back to Reading Road where they were reunited with their parents. They said the clowns followed them there, but then took off.



It's not clear whether the males inside the car were planning a possible crime or a practical joke.



"You could have said 'hey I'm sorry it's just a prank we didn't mean to upset you,'" Marion said.



It was this time last year clown sightings soared all over the country. Some people even called it an epidemic. Marion wants to believe this one was a one time thing.



"It seemed like it was a constant situation last year, scaring people, having situations like that, so I hope not," Marion said.

Reading Police said they are aware of what happened and are keeping an extra eye out.



They told me even if this was a prank, it could have put a number of people in danger, including the pranksters themselves.



They're encouraging anyone who might see or go through something similar to report it.

