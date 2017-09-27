Prior sex offender sentenced to 200 months for distributing child porn

Ronald Scott Gibson, 46, of West Manchester, Ohio, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 200 months in prison for distributing child pornography after having been convicted of a prior related state sex offense.

According to court documents, Gibson’s illegal activity was discovered when the Swiss Federal Criminal Police conducted an investigation to identify those possessing and sharing child pornography through an online file sharing program.

In March 2016, Gibson provided one of the undercover officers with the password to his shared folder on the network so that the officer could gain access to child pornography.

During the course of the investigation, agents discovered more than 4,000 images and 13 videos of child pornography, including images of adults molesting and sexually abusing prepubescent children.

Investigators also discovered online chat messages in which Gibson said he liked toddlers the most.

Gibson was previously convicted of gross sexual imposition in Preble County Common Pleas Court in 1998 and pleaded guilty in this case in Dec. 2016 to one count of distributing child pornography.

“The images and videos that Gibson shared were created for an international criminal market that is engaged in the business of destroying the lives of children,” U.S. Attorney Glassman said in a news release. “Gibson was an active and willing participant in that market, and that serious offense warrants the sentence he received today.”

