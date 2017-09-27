Government Square shut down after shots fired at police, 1 perso - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Government Square shut down after shots fired at police, 1 person in custody

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati Police said one person is in custody after firing shots at police Wednesday night downtown.

Police said the shooting happened by Government Square.

No officers were hurt.

The gun that was used was recovered at the scene. 

Government Square is shut down while police investigate.

No other details were immediately available.

