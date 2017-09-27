Demolition derby official accused of throwing rock at teen driver

Several parents are furious after they claim a referee at a demolition derby threw a rock at one of the teen drivers shortly after a car burst into flames.

The incident happened Saturday night at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds.

Parents panicked during the Youth Race at the Demolition Derby. While the cars were banging into each other on the tracks, spilled fuel and sparks ignited a fire throwing flames 20 feet into the air.

It wasn't the fire that concerned the spectators. The crowd quickly turned on one of the referees.

"See this guy with the long gray hair. He hit a youth driver in the head with a rock. She was taken to the hospital. He's still here," said one of the parents in a video posted to Facebook. She didn't want to be identified.

Gunner Price had just finished one of the races and was close to the stands when it happened.

"Being at the Derby you never know what you're going to see. I never expected that to happen," said Price.

Chad Wagers has organized the Buddy Cook Demolition Derby for the past five years and he tells us that the official was trying send a signal to the teen driver and her father who was the passenger.

"They were out of the competition and we kept trying to get their attention shinning flashlights in their face trying to get their attention. They kept ignoring us. The father was trying to get underneath the dashboard working on the car," said Wagers.

The mother of the 16-year-old posted a picture of the rock on Facebook , which was the size of her hand. She said that was the rock that was thrown at her teen.

Wagers said that didn't happen.

"One of the officials threw a dirt ball at the car. That's the only way we could get their attention," he said.

Wagers said it's a common practice at derbies and that the official was just trying to protect the driver.

"You know because if you're out there sitting still there's a good chance you're going to get hit by somebody," he said.

Wagers said he isn't sure where the rock came from, but it was never used by his referee.

"There were three other people that seen the family take a rock out and plant it inside the car," he said.

When FOX19 NOW asked why he thinks the family would set him up he said," I think they want a lawsuit."

Wagers said every demolition derby has insurance just in case something happens and he thinks the family is after the money.

FOX19 NOW did reach out to the family and they did not return our call. We're told the teen is doing okay.

