A couple was unharmed when the vehicle they were riding in was riddled with about a dozen bullets early Thursday, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Chateau Avenue about 4 a.m.

They found a white sedan shot up by several bullets.

A man and woman inside were not hurt.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police said they are still trying to figure out who was shooting and if the victims were targeted.

