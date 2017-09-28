Recipe: Fresh strawberry cream pie

September 28 is Strawberry Cream Pie Day.

Lisa Andrews with Sound Bites Nutrition was in the FOX19 Studio to make an easy and delicious strawberry cream pie recipe.

Ingredients:

Crust

1 Wholly Wholesome Pie Shell, baked as directed

Cream Cheese Filling

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup confectioners' sugar 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Beat with mixer till blended.

Strawberry Glaze

1 cup fresh strawberries, washed and hulled

3⁄4 cup water 2/3 cup sugar 2 tbls. corn starch

Crush strawberries. Mix sugar and cornstarch in medium saucepan. Add crushed strawberries and water. Bring to boil on high heat, stirring constantly, until thick and bubbly. Remove from heat.

Whipped Cream

1 1⁄2 cups whipping cream

2 tbls. sugar

Place cream in medium bowl, whip with beater until peaks form. Sprinkle sugar in and mix a few seconds to incorporate. Place in refrigerator until ready to serve.

Assembly

Pie Crust Cream Cheese filling Strawberry filling 1 quart fresh strawberries, washed and hulled, Whipped Cream.

Spread cream cheese filling on bottom of baked crust. Spoon strawberries on top of filling. Pour glaze over fruit to cover. Spread with whipped cream. Place in refrigerator 2 hours to cool through.

