5-8 vehicle crash clears SB I-71/75

By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
BOONE CO., KY (FOX19) -

Traffic is flowing again on all lanes of southbound Interstate 71/75 after a multi-vehicle crash brought it to a dead halt Thursday morning.

Five to eight vehicles including two semi tractor-trailers collided about 9:45 a.m., a Boone County dispatcher said.

One person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, she said.

The highway was initially closed, but at least one lane reopened shortly after.

All lanes fully reopened by 10:35 a.m.

