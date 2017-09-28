Case of mom accused of leaving child left in hot car goes to grand jury

The case of a mother accused of leaving her child in a hot car will go to a grand jury.

Christina Krups, 29, is charged with wanton endangerment.

Last week, authorities said they discovered a one-year-old asleep in a 105-degree vehicle at the Florence Mall.

Krups left the mall and unlocked the vehicle for the officers.

Officials said the outside temperature was 83 degrees and car's windows were down about an inch.

The child did not need any medical assistance but was found with red cheeks, sweating and was left unattended for at least 10 to 15 minutes, according to police.

Krups appeared in court on Thursday where she waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

It's not clear when the case will be presented to the grand jury.

