Cincinnati police searching for 18-year-old man

Cincinnati police issued an alert Thursday saying they are looking for an 18-year-old man.

Joseph Rudd was last seen Sept. 24. Rudd has brown hair and green eyes. He's 5 feet 11 inches tall and weights about 165 pounds.

It's possible he's wearing maroon Nike gym shoes.

He's not considered a hazard to police. Authorities say he may be depressed.

Police aren't sure exactly where he was last seen.

