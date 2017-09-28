Cincinnati Police issue alert for runaway teen

Cincinnati Police just issued an alert on Thursday for a runaway teenager.

Kiah Walker, 15, was last seen September 14 when she left to walk to school. A missing person report was filed on September 18, according to Cincinnati Police.

Walker is described as 5'5" and 200 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a white polo shirt and beige pants.

Her possible destination was the Faye Apartments.

Police said Walker is in good physical and mental health. However her grandmother told FOX19 she has diabetes and needs medication.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

