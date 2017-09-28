Free coffee can be yours Friday -- here's how to find it - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Free coffee can be yours Friday -- here's how to find it

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
WXIX/file WXIX/file
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

If you’ll need caffeine to power through your Friday, how about getting it for free? Friday is National Coffee Day.

Here are some of the best freebies and discounts:

  • Dunkin Donuts -- Buy a medium or larger cup of coffee Friday from any location, and you’ll get a second cup free.
  • Krispy Kreme -- Walk in to any Krispy Kreme store, and get a free cup (any size) of hot coffee, or a small premium iced coffee.
  • If you download McDonald’s app you can get a free medium McCafe with any purchase Friday.
  • Keurig is offering a special discount this weekend on its K-Cup pods. Use the code “Celebrate” on Keurig[dot]com and you’ll save 20 percent.

You can find a complete list of deals here.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly