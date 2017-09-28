Free coffee can be yours Friday -- here's how to find it

If you’ll need caffeine to power through your Friday, how about getting it for free? Friday is National Coffee Day.

Here are some of the best freebies and discounts:

Dunkin Donuts -- Buy a medium or larger cup of coffee Friday from any location, and you’ll get a second cup free.

Krispy Kreme -- Walk in to any Krispy Kreme store, and get a free cup (any size) of hot coffee, or a small premium iced coffee.

If you download McDonald’s app you can get a free medium McCafe with any purchase Friday.

Keurig is offering a special discount this weekend on its K-Cup pods. Use the code “Celebrate” on Keurig[dot]com and you’ll save 20 percent.

You can find a complete list of deals here.

