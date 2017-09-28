Air Care called to Clermont County crash

At least two people were hurt in a head-on collision late Thursday morning.

It happened in the 600 block of Loveland-Miamiville Road, near Wards Corner Road, around 11:30 a.m.

Miami Township fire officials said two injuries were reported and that Air Care had been called to the scene.

Dispatchers confirmed Loveland-Miamiville Road was shut down.

It's not clear when the road will reopen.

