U.S. Rep. hit in baseball shooting: Brad Wenstrup's tourniquet 'saved my life'

A congressman from Cincinnati knew exactly what to do when gunfire ripped out at a June baseball practice of Republican Capitol Hill lawmakers. This week, he was thanked by a colleague for saving his life.

U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Columbia Tusculum is a podiatrist who served as a combat surgeon in Iraq.

During the incident, Wenstrup saw that one of his colleagues was down: U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise was shot in the hip at third base. That's when one of his colleagues signaled that shots were fired.

"He yelled, 'Shooter... he's got a gun,' and people went down, crawling and fighting for their lives basically trying to get to a safe place," Wenstrup said.

Wenstrup credits the Capital Police officers for saving the day. After they took down the shooter, the congressman took action.

"Just did the type of stuff you do in Iraq. You check him out, you examine him. You inspect the entire body looking for other wounds," he said.

You never expect a baseball field in America to feel like being back in a combat zone in Iraq, but this morning it did. — Brad Wenstrup (@RepBradWenstrup) June 14, 2017

Wenstrup said he was pleased to see that Scalise was alert and coherent.

"When I was talking to Steve I just asked him, 'Steve can you count to five. Steve do you know where you are?' His eyes were open. He drank the water, but he didn't move. 'I don't want you moving. You know on this hip. I don't want you to disrupt anything. I don't know where that other bullet is,'" he said.

Scalise said it was Wenstrup's tourniquet that saved his live.

Here's what Scalise said Thursday:

Rep. Steve Scalise thanks Rep. Brad Wenstrup; says tourniquet he applied on the field saved his life. https://t.co/IaatmyBkfh pic.twitter.com/lY8w4s8g5B — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 28, 2017

BREAKING: Rep. Steve Scalise returns to Capitol Hill three months after the Republican baseball practice shooting https://t.co/OIo60jIatC pic.twitter.com/ndUa5OZPA8 — CNN (@CNN) September 28, 2017

RELATED

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.