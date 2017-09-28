'When I pray, I kneel': George Clooney pens poem in support of NFL protests

He's an actor, a director, a philanthropist and a tequila company founder. Now, you can add "poet" to George Clooney's extensive resume.

The Kentucky-born actor on Tuesday wrote a poem for The Daily Beast in response to the rising tensions surrounding the NFL player protests during the national anthem, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The protests, which began last season with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, continued en masse over the weekend with hundreds of players from Cincinnati to Dallas kneeling before the anthem to bring awareness to social injustice and racial inequality.

The 10-line poem reads as a prayer for the country:

I pray for my country. I pray that we can find more that unites us than divides us. I pray that our nation’s leaders want to do the same. I pray that young children like Tamir Rice can feel safe in their own neighborhood. I pray for all of our children. I pray for our police and our first responders. I pray for our men and women of the armed services. I pray that dissent will always be protected in this great country. I pray for a more perfect union. And when I pray, I kneel.

In the poem, the 56-year-old Clooney makes a reference to President Donald Trump, who in a recent speech in Huntsville, Alabama, called players who kneel a "son of a (expletive)" and called on league owners to fire players who participate in the protest.

The reference is among the more subtle comments Clooney has made about Trump.

"It becomes increasingly clear how in over his head and incapable this man is of being president of the United States," Clooney said of the president in August. "The good news is that our other institutions -- meaning press, finally, and judges and senators -- have proven that the country works. There is a check and balance."