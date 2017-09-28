Local Air Force veteran wins bronze at Invictus Games

A Hamilton Air Force veteran will bring home a bronze medal following the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.

Adam Faine took third place in the men's road bike event.

The Invictus Games bring wounded veterans from around the world to compete in adaptive sports including cycling, sitting volleyball and traditional track and field events.

The former Edgewood High School student is also the manager for Wounded Warrior Project's Soldier Ride Team in Jacksonville, FL.

Soldier Ride is an adaptive cycling event that brings dozens of wounded veterans together for 4-5 days of camaraderie and physical activity.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.