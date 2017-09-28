Green Twp honors police K-9 who died trying to catch kidnapping suspects

A Green Township police K-9 named Dino died in the line of duty after suffering a medical event as he tried to apprehend four suspects wanted in the reported kidnapping of a toddler, police said.

The 15-month-old girl is safe with her parents, but local law enforcement are mourning the 7-year-old Belgian Malinois/Shepherd mix trained in narcotic detection and tracking.

Dino's death was officially announced "with great sadness" in a joint statement from Green Township Police Chief Jim Vetter and Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil.

"Dino has been with the department since 2011 and was very much a part of our police family," their statement reads. "He had a reputation as an outstanding police canine and very much loved his work. He will be sorely missed."

Dino and his handler, Green Township Corporal Tony Leidenbor, joined the search for four suspects wanted in a possible abduction reported on Kemper Meadow Drive earlier this week, police said. A woman told officers the men, including three who wore masks and were armed with guns, tried to rob her of cash outside a residence, said Forest Park Police Lt. Rick Jones.

As she tried to fight them off, she told police they took her daughter. Initially, police described the toddler as a family friend. She told police the men fled with her daughter in a Ford Explorer. The vehicle was spotted a short time later on Interstate 75, Forest Park police said.

Officers tried to pull the SUV over, but it took off into neighboring Springfield Township.

The suspects bailed from the vehicle on Witherby Avenue and ran off. They left the toddler behind, court records show.

A K-9 from another police agency began to track the suspects, and a second one, Dino, was called in to assist, said Lt. Mitch Hill with Green Township police. Dino was just beginning a track when he collapsed and stopped breathing a few minutes later, Hill said.

Dino was rushed to Grady Veterinary Hospital on Winton Road in Finneytown, where he was unable to be revived and pronounced dead.

Forest Park firefighters, upon learning Dino's body would be transported through Forest Park in the early morning hours Monday, decided to bring their ladder trucks out and form a cross to honor his service to the community as he passed by on his way to a state lab for an autopsy.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.