Drunken driver gets 30 years in crash that killed township trustee

A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for his involvement in a drunken driving crash that killed a Whitewater Township trustee.

Richard Campos, 41, pleaded guilty to OWI causing death with a prior OWI in August. He also pleaded guilty to being a habitual offender.

The charges stemmed from a crash on December 26, 2016, on State Route 350 near Base Road. Campos struck a tractor driven by Hubert Brown, 65. Brown was thrown from the tractor and died a week later from his injuries.

Brown had served as a trustee of Whitewater Township for 20 years.

