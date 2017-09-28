Home daycare worker accused of abusing 4-year-old

A home daycare worker is accused of abusing a 4-year-old in her care this week in Deerfield Township.

Thrica Smith, 45, has been charged with child endangering. She appeared in Mason Municipal Court on Thursday.

Smith was cited for an incident that allegedly occurred Sept. 26 in Deerfield Township. The citation says she struck a child on the buttocks with enough force to cause redness, swelling, and bruising.

The 4-year-old girl required medical care, according to Lt. John Faine, with the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Smith was released on her own recognizance, but cannot have any contact with children, except for her own children and grandchildren.

She is due in court again Oct. 10.

