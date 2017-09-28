Cincinnati police investigate aggravated robberies in Pleasant Ridge

Cincinnati police are investigating several Pleasant Ridge aggravated robberies.

They say a man committed the robberies Sept. 15 between 7:50 a.m. and 8:10 a.m.

In the first offense, they say the offender approached a female victim and demanded her property at gunpoint while attempting to force her into her vehicle. In that offense, the victim screamed, alerting several witnesses to come to her aid, causing the offender to flee the scene.

Authorities say the same offender approached a male victim as he was exiting his vehicle and demanded the victim’s property at gunpoint. They say the offender fled the scene, southbound on Montgomery Road towards Lawndale Avenue.

The offender is described as a black man, about 25 to 30 years of age, about 6 feet tall and 170 pounds, with a thin, scraggly beard. Authorities said he was armed. They added he was wearing a dark and light gray zip-up hooded jacket, dark colored pants, and black tennis shoes with white soles during the crimes.

Those with information about this crime is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040, or submit an online tip at TIP411.com. Callers may remain anonymous and may receive compensation for their information.

